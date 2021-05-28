New coach Paul Gallagher says club culture will be 'smiles better' at Preston North End

The 36-year-old retired from playing at the end of the season to step into the coaching set-up full time and just wants his former team-mates to enjoy themselves.

He spent the final eight games of the season on the coaching staff whilst also available as a first team player, which will no longer be the case.

The PNE legend, who made more than 300 appearances for the club, wants to set the bar high for the Lilywhites but will not be getting on anyone’s back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Gallagher has joined Preston's coaching set-up

Gallagher told the Lancashire Post: “For me it’s just about the standards.

“The best players in the world just make the best decisions really. If you look at the standards of the way you train, the way you conduct yourself, away from football as well, look after yourself.

“You’ve got to play with a smile on your face.

“I want to see you play with a smile on your face, I want to see you train with a smile on your face – enjoyment, that’s what you’re here for.

“The only pressure you should be playing with is pressure from yourself wanting to play well.

“We’re not going to put pressure on you.

“I think you can see that from the last eight games of the season, players were playing with a real smile on their face and enjoying it.

“If I can put that back into the team then that’s what I want to do.”

Winning is the most important thing for Gallagher, with winning breeding confidence and happiness in the squad.

It will soon be about applying his philosophies to the squad as the 2021/22 season approaches and he gets stuck into pre-season training.

The former club captain also had a message for any potential new recruits.

“I’ve been a player for 20 years, I understand confidence is a key component to playing well,” he said.

“If you’re playing well, winning games will come with that and that breeds confidence. There is no better feeling than winning games.

“Coming into the changing room after the game, you might not even play well and you might nick a 1-0 win, but still, that feeling of coming in is excellent when you win a game.

“We’ve done well over the last eight games but we have to look forward now, which players we get and how we work with them.

“We want to be successful and whoever comes in they’re coming to a great football club.

“If the fans see you putting everything in every game, every day, they’ll back you all the way.”