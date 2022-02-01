New boy Bambo Diaby’s ready to talk the talk with Preston North End

Diaby was PNE’s second January recruit yesterday when he put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season – with the incentive of a longer stay if he does well.

The 24-year-old, who speaks seven languages, had been training at Euxton for more than two months in a bid to earn a deal.

He’d been out of the game for two years having served a ban for breaching anti-doping rules – traces of higenamine were found in his system after he was drug-tested while with Barnsley in November 2019.

PNE’s new recruit Bambo Diaby (photo: PNE)

Diaby is in the squad for tonight’s Championship clash with Millwall at The Den.

North End boss Ryan Lowe said: “Bambo still needs match fitness but he’s another body who we feel can help us.

“If he is needed I would have no doubt about putting him in, we feel he can handle it because he’s been there, seen it and done it.

“One of our aims is to get him properly match fit rather than just training fit.

“He’s signed a deal which has incentives in it, you have to incentivise these contracts to make sure players can kick on.

“Bambo has a fantastic attitude, he’s a clever boy who can speak seven languages and he’s eager to show what he can do.

“I might have to teach him Scouse because I’m not sure he understands myself and Mike Marsh when we speak a bit fast!”

PNE limited themselves to two incoming deals during the transfer window, with Diaby following on from the loan signing of Cameron Archer.

The outward loan moves financed the two signings, with North End having to work within a strict budget.

Jordan Storey’s loan move to Sheffield Wednesday in particular was a strong one financially for PNE.

Lowe already has an eye on the summer window when there will be more scope to do business.

Several contracts run out at the end of the season which would free-up space on the wage bill and budget.

The immediate focus for Lowe is tonight’s visit to South Bermondsey to face Millwall.

It is the third midweek game in a row for PNE with another to come next week, so Lowe might look at freshening up one or two areas.

The high-energy win at West Bromwich Albion last Wednesday was followed by a leggy first half against Bristol City, hence rotation may come into his thinking.