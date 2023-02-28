New book about the history of Preston North End's famous Invincibles to be released

‘The One and Only Invincibles: Preston North End’s footballing pioneers’ is a book written by PNE club statistician Martin Atherton and PNE club historian Ian Rigby on the success of the Lilywhites side in the 1880s.

The book tells the story of how a few friends playing cricket together on Preston Marsh went on to become the best team in world football within 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the peak of their powers, the now famous North End side went 54 matches unbeaten in 1886/87, winning 42 consecutive matches the following season.

Preston North End's Invincibles from 1889

They were crowned the first ever Football League champions in 1889 without losing a single game, while at the same time winning the FA Cup without conceding a goal.

No side since have won the famous old trophy without conceding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book looks to show the personal stories behind the side, looking at the lives of the ordinary people that pulled off the extraordinary as they started PNE’s long history off with huge success.

They are shown as ordinary people who did extraordinary things on the football field – whilst living amongst those who watched them and sharing the same pressures and experiences as the fans.

The book costs £10, plus £3.00 postage and packaging if required, and more information on the book and how to get a copy can be found by emailing [email protected]

Profits from the book will support the work of the Sporting Memories Foundation, helping those living with dementia, depression and loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

lNorth End fans have set up a charity golf match between PNE and Blackpool – with some legends of both clubs set to take part – and there are spaces open.

The golf game will be an 18 hole matchplay tournament, taking place on Sunday, March 26 at Shaw Hill Golf Club, Chorley.

Former North End stars that have already so far been confirmed for the event include Joe Garner, Andy Lonergan, Barry Nicholson and Ian Bryson.

Preston fans can win a spot in the side too, with the chance to play alongside some of their heroes, thanks to a raffle set up to help raise extra funds for charities, with the former players on the day choosing their causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though there are some good names confirmed so far, those running the event are hoping to nail down some more high-profile players, but players will not be finalised until nearer the time.

Supporters can secure a spot in the raffle online, either through an online raffle site set up for the event, or through eBay searching: 'Play with the stars - PNE Matchplay Golf Team - Shaw Hill Golf Club 26th March'.

The raffle prize is transferable, meaning that those that enter can pass the opportunity on to someone else if they don’t think their golf game is up to scratch or they’re feeling generous.