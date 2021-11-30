Morecambe reserves 1 Preston North End reserves 1 match report: Honours even in cup clash

The game was played at PNE's Euxton training ground but was still officially Morecambe' s home game, with the Shrimps having requested the switch of venue.

Joe Rodwell-Grant gave the Lilywhites a first-half lead with a good finish on the turn, Freddie Price equalising in the 70th minute.

Both sides fielded quite strong sides, Adam Phillips, Aron Wildig and John Obika among those to feature for Morecambe.

Preston North End striker Joe Rodwell-Grant

North End gave game time to Matthew Olosunde, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty and Jamie Thomas.

Rodwell-Grant and Lewis Coulton featured despite currently being on loan with Bamber Bridge - their youth loans allowed them to play in reserve and Under-19s games.

North End had a couple of early sights of goal, Jacob Slater's cross from the left-wing almost catching out Kyle Lethern as it sailed just over the bar.

Thomas saw a shot from 20 yards tipped over by Letheran, before Morecambe got more of a foothold in the contest and launched a few attacks.

Their best chance of the first half saw Freddie Price connect with a cross Phillips but head wide.

PNE took the lead in the 26th minute, Rafferty's pass finding Rodwell-Grant down the right hand side of the box with his back to goal.

A smart turn from the young striker took him into a shooting position and he rifled a right-foot shot into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

At the other end, Morecambe's Courtney Duffus volleyed over the bar from Liam Gibson's cross.

North End should have stretched their lead seven minutes before half-time when Rafferty fed a pass to Olosunde down the right.

The American got into the box and cut the ball back for Lewis Leigh who lifted a first-time shot over the bar.

Olsunde was replaced by Teddy Mfuni at half-time, with Mfuni slotting in at right wing-back.

Phillips curled a shot over the bar for the Shrimps six minutes into the second half, while PNE's first sight of goal of the second half was a Thomas free-kick which came back off the wall.

Wildig blazed a shot too high after substitute Shayon Harrison had pulled the back for him.

Thomas forced Letheran into a diving save with an effort from 20 yards before Morecambe pulled level with 20 minutes remaining

Harrison got clear on goal with PNE keeper Mathew Hudson diving to parry his shot.

The rebound fell to Price on the edge of the box who guided a low shot into the bottom corner.

PNE: Hudson, Seary, Huntington, Coulton, Olosunde (Mfuni 46), Rafferty, Leigh, Slater (O'Neill 76), Thomas, Holland-Wilkinson, Rodwell-Grant. Subs: Nevin, O'Neillm Best, Pradic.

Morecambe: Letheren, Cooney, Wooton, Mensah, Gibson, Phillips, Wildig, Price, Obika (Harrison 46), Duffus (Mayor 76), McPake. Subs (not used): Pye, Huddleston, Lawton.

Referee: L Griffiths