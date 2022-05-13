Here are the best from all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Paul Huntington has reflected on his time at Deepdale, with his time at Preston North End finally coming to an end.

The defender joined the Lilywhites from Yeovil Town in 2012 and has six made 306 appearances, scored 18 goals and earned one promotion - becoming the 26th man to join the illustrious ‘300 club’.

Huntington was brought on for his final appearance with ten minutes remaining of Preston’s clash with Middlesbrough and was applauded and celebrated for a brilliant ten years in Lancashire.

Speaking about the fans after the game, Paul said: “Just a big thank you to them, to my teammates and to the staff, but the fans have been brilliant with me.

“They’ve made me feel ten feet tall by singing my song. While it’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport, it’s not been about me.

“But they’ve made me feel right at home and I’ve got a lot to thank them for because they drove me on, and I’ll always be one of them now.”

1. Chelsea target Stoke City starlet Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik. The England youth player has made 19 appearances in the Championship this season. (talkSPORT)

2. West Brom flooded with loan offers for youngster West Brom have reportedly received a large number of loan offers for Caleb Taylor ahead of next season. The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Baggies last year. (Shropshire Star)

3. Cardiff keeping tabs on Brighton striker Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri, who is currently on loan with FC Augsburg. The Swiss international has only scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season. (The 72)

4. EFL clubs lock horns over former Tykes loanee QPR, Portsmouth and Oxford United have all expressed interest in signing St Mirren star Ethan Erhahon in the summer after his breakthrough season in Scotland. The midfielder joined Barnsley on loan in January 2020 but failed to make an appearance. (Daily Record)