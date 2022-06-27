Morecambe add former Preston North End keeper to their ranks

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium, having been released by Preston North End at the end of last season.

Ripley will battle it out with Adam Smith for the starting spot in goal, the latter having signed a new one-year contract last week.

He becomes the fifth new arrival over the summer, following Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson and Caleb Watts.

Connor Ripley has joined Morecambe after leaving Preston North End Picture: Getty Images

He said: “I am delighted to get the deal done and I am really looking forward to seeing what lies ahead for me here.

“Barry Roche (goalkeeping coach) give me a message a few months back to ask what my plans were at the end of the season but nothing really come of it – but Greg Strong (head of recruitment) was a big part of me signing here: he called me up and sold me the vision.

“There were a few football clubs interested in myself from Scotland and here in England as well: teams in League Two, League One and the Championship.

“Morecambe have pushed the boat a bit more for me than anyone else did and that was one of the main reasons why I signed.

“They made it easier for me to sign as they were the ones that made me feel wanted.

“My family are settled in the area. I’ve played for a few clubs in the region now and I might be from Middlesbrough originally but I lived in Clitheroe when I was younger.

“League One is a really tough league and I am here to make a difference if I can.

“I came here to play games and get as many under my belt as possible. Nothing is guaranteed, I will work as hard as anybody and I will be on my toes from the off.”

Morecambe have also confirmed ticket prices for their pre-season friendly at Chester on July 16.

Tickets can be bought online from Chester, though tickets will be available to purchase on the day.

Payment at the turnstile is cashless, though cash will be accepted at Chester’s club shop.