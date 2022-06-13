The summer transfer window is open and clubs across the EFL Championship have started shaping their squads for the new season.

The fixtures for the new Championship seasons will be released in ten days as clubs look to start recruiting new players in time for the start of pre-season training.

Preston North End are said to be considering a move for a released Fulham defender while Burnley are being linked with a move for a Blackpool full-back who has been a stand out for the Seasiders over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City are reportedly aiming for a shock move to bring a former player back to St Andrews while Swansea City are being linked with a move for a Gillingham defender but could face competition.

Hull City are still keen to retain the services of their England Under 21 star despite fresh interest from an unnamed Premier League side this week and Reading are being linked with a released Aston Villa striker.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town have been given permission to speak to a Manchester City starlet but the Terriers could face competition from Stoke City and Luton Town, among others, for the signing of a released Cardiff City midfielder.

Finally, Middlesbrough are keen to bring in a Leicester City midfielder on a season long loan

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Royals and Swans interested in Turner Reading and Swansea City as well as League One side Charlton Athletic are all interested in signing Gillingham defender Jack Tucker (FLW via Alan Nixon) Photo Sales

2. Reading could move for free agent striker Reading may make a move to sign forward Tristan Abldeen-Goodridge following his release from Aston Villa (Berkshire Live) Photo Sales

3. Blues want Butland return Birmingham City have been linked with a shock move for former goalkeeper Jack Butland (Birmingham Live) Photo Sales

4. Tigers still aiming to retain Lewis-Potter Hull City remain keen to retain England U21 international Keane Lewis-Potter despite fresh overtures from a Premier League side (Hull Live) Photo Sales