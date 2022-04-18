There is a full card of action from the EFL Championship this bank holiday Monday with so much still up for grabs while the summer transfer window continues to edge closer and closer.

Preston North End will not be in action this Easter Monday but will instead head to league leaders Fulham tomorrow night to complete the latest round of Championship fixtures.

It will be the Lilywhites fourth last fixture of the campaign with the promotion play-offs still a mathematical possibility but currently looking unlikely for Ryan Lowe’s side.

The Deepdale boss has been pleased with the progress his side have been making, saying: “You can see how we are trying to play, what we are trying to do.

“We are probably making between 400 and 500 passes a game now which is pleasing, we’re a football-based team which is my philosophy.

“The lads have bought into that, it’s exciting isn’t it?

“I don’t want us to play long football or into someone and off them, I want to play a brand of football which has been successful for me before.

“You can see what we are asking the players to do, just at times there is that last bit of quality missing, the final pass.

“Sometimes taking an extra touch would help, sometimes it is a case of making a pass a bit quicker.”

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at EFL Championship clubs with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

