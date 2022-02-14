Preston North End transfer news: Lilywhite's January signing had interest from Championship rivals, Burnley and Southampton interested in Coventry City defender

A Sheffield United player has picked up a an injury while out on loan with Championship rivals Millwall and it’s not yet clear how long he will miss while Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has revealed that they tried to sign the very player who scored the winning goal in their 1-0 defeat to Preston North End at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds United apparently held off on triggering the release clause of a Huddersfield Town player that they have been linked with for several months with it being suggested that Marcelo Bielsa’s side lacked the fund.

Hull City and West Brom are two clubs who have been linked with making moves in the free agent market and their respective bosses have now commented on those links while two Premier League sides are being linked with a Coventry City defender.

Reading could be close to sacking their manager, according to reports, while Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has commented on just how big the Ram’s recruitment job will have to be in the summer.

Finally, Celtic have sent scouts to Bristol City to watch one of their stand out players this season who that appear to be interested in signing.

Here are Monday's EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Celtic send scouts to watch Semenyo Celtic sent senior scout Gavin Strachan south to watch Bristol City ace Antoine Semenyo with the Scottish Premiership leaders showing interest in the player (BristolWorld)

2. Reading reportedly close to sacking Paunovic Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is close to the sack following a run of eight straight defeats (Daily Mail)

3. "Big task" for Rooney and Rams in summer Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said the club face a "big task" recruiting players this summer and need around 40 between the the first team and Under 23s (Daily Mail)

4. Burnley and Southampton interested in Rose Premier League sides Burnley and Southampton are both interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose (Sunday Mirror)