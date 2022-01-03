Monday’s Championship transfer round-up: Preston North End being linked to striker, Birmingham City set to land Manchester United youngster and Nottingham Forest line up Bournemouth defender

Football League World are speculating that Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe could move to sign striker Ryan Hardie from his old club Plymouth.

The 24-year-old would cost a fee, with his contract running to the summer of 2023.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are in talks with Birmingham City over a potential loan move for Teden Mengi until the end of the season, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Monday’s Championship gossip

Mengi’s only senior appearance this season came asa substitute as United drew with Young Boys in their Champions League dead-rubber tie last month.

Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke is reportedly a loan target for the Blades’ Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, according to the Sheffield Star.

Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook is reportedly set to have a medical in the next 48 hours ahead of a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, claims Football League World.