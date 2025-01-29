Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A minute’s applause has been planned in the 19th minute of Preston North End’s away clash at Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Last Tuesday, big Blackburn supporter Jake Pierson passed away at the age of 19 and requests for a minute’s applause have been made on social media.

In a post on X, @proudrovers said: ‘He was a huge Rovers supporter and watched every game. Family and friends of Jake are asking supporters to join them for a minute’s applause in the 19th minute.’

A bumper crowd is anticipated at Ewood Park with PNE away sales down to the final few hundred tickets. North End will be backed by more than six thousand fans in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game on the back of successive league wins, while seventh placed Rovers have lost their last three games. The two sides drew 0-0 at Deepdale in September.