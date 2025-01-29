Minute's applause during Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End planned for specific minute

By George Hodgson
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:22 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
PNE make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers on Friday night

A minute’s applause has been planned in the 19th minute of Preston North End’s away clash at Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Last Tuesday, big Blackburn supporter Jake Pierson passed away at the age of 19 and requests for a minute’s applause have been made on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on X, @proudrovers said: ‘He was a huge Rovers supporter and watched every game. Family and friends of Jake are asking supporters to join them for a minute’s applause in the 19th minute.’

A bumper crowd is anticipated at Ewood Park with PNE away sales down to the final few hundred tickets. North End will be backed by more than six thousand fans in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game on the back of successive league wins, while seventh placed Rovers have lost their last three games. The two sides drew 0-0 at Deepdale in September.

Related topics:Blackburn Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice