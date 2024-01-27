Ryan Lowe makes two changes as lineups confirmed for Millwall vs Preston North End
Team news is in for this afternoon's Championship clash at The Den
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this afternoon's match at Millwall.
Freddie Woodman is back from sickness and replaces Dai Cornell in net, while Ryan Ledson comes into midfield with Ali McCann absent through illness. Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic return to the match day squad, as Kian Best and James Pradic drop out of the squad.
Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans remain out through injury. Millwall manager Joe Edwards hands a full debut to January loan signing Japhet Tanganga, as fellow new recruit Michael Obafemi makes the bench. Duncan Watmore misses out through illness.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Whiteman, Millar, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Brady, Browne, Woodburn, Holmes, Stewart, Osmajic.
Millwall starting XI: Sarkic; Tanganga, Harding, Cooper, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Mitchell, Bryan, Flemming, Longman, Nisbet. Millwall subs: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Grant, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Esse, Obafemi.