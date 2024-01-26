Zian Flemming has been a nuisance for PNE in recent meetings

The Preston North End camp is well aware, by now, that keeping Millwall's number 10 quiet would go a long way.

Zian Flemming has scored five goals against the Lilywhites, since his move to the Lions in the summer of 2022 from Fortuna Sittard. Last season, he scored a hat trick at Deepdale and netted in the reverse fixture - before striking again in Lancashire this campaign.

Millwall have been a bogey side for Preston in recent years, too. Indeed, they have won eight, drawn six and lost just two of the last 16 meetings. Saturday is a new day though and North End will face a Joe Edwards side for the first time. But, with Flemming still in the ranks, PNE defender Jordan Storey knows the importance of limiting his threat.

"Yeah, definitely," said the No.14. "He has caused us problems in the past and been one of their good players. I don't know if (Tom) Bradshaw is fit, but he's another key player. It's a tough place to go. They are a hard, scrappy team who are obviously effective off set pieces. So, if we take that away - those and (Jake) Cooper from set pieces, I think we eliminate most of their game."

And when asked if he'll be marking Cooper, Storey said: "I hope not, but yeah I probably will be! He is about six foot six. He is absolutely massive but again, if you keep him quiet you've done part of your job haven't you? So, if we can eliminate those three, I'd like to think we've got a good chance of going down there and getting three points."

Preston boss Ryan Lowe hopes his players can keep Flemming out of the game as much as possible, too. Ahead of the trip, North End's manager said: "He's been a bit of a thorn in our side of late, hasn't he? He is a good player. They have just signed (Michael) Obafemi from Burnley as well, who is a big threat. I don't now how fit he is, but they've got some good players and Joe will be trying to do his best. So yeah, Flemming is not the only one and it'll be a case of keeping them all quiet to get a good result."

Having watched the Lions under Edwards' stewardship, Lowe is expecting a slightly different Millwall to the one Gary Rowett coached for several years as well.

He added: "The Den can be a tough place. I have played there many times and had a few fifty pence bounce off my head over the years as well, I'm not gonna lie. We know it is going to be a tough place to go, but if we can silence them a bit it might help. Joe has gone in and changed the style a little bit and the identity. Gary did a fantastic job there, over the years and now Joe has come in and put his stamp on it.

"He wants to play a bit more football and so it's totally different to what you've been used to, going there. We used to have a session when playing the likes of Millwall and the session was mostly on a Thursday, about defending, blocking and winning first and second balls well. We know we still have to do all that - the fundamentals - but it's more tactical, with Joe going in there.