'They looked happier with a point' - Millwall boss gives verdict Preston North End's draw at The Den
PNE drew 1-1 at The Den on Saturday afternoon - with Zian Flemming and Brad Potts on the score sheet
Millwall manager Joe Edwards rued a 'passive' 15 minute spell from his side in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Preston North End.
The Lions hit the front early doors through Zian Flemming, who popped up in the box and headed home from George Honeyman's cross. North End found an equaliser through Brad Potts on 33 minutes, with the number 44 picked out well by Mads Frokjaer.
Both sides had chances to win the game late on, with Potts denied late in the day by the leg of Lions shot stopper Matija Sarkic. Edwards, on the whole though, felt his team showed the greater intent and had the better of the play.
"We started the game well and were on the front foot – anything they might’ve wanted to do from the start we took it away from them," said Edwards. "We were the dominant team from very early and got our goal as a reward. I still felt fairly comfortable right up until their goal which has come out of nowhere. It wasn’t from a spell of pressure from them – it was an error by us. They punish it well. The way we responded to the goal was poor.
"We completely lost our way from the goal until half-time. All the things we’d prevented them doing in the first 30 minutes – like running off your wing-backs or getting into the pockets – they started causing us a lot of problems that hadn’t been there, purely because we became a little passive. It is as simple as that. It wasn’t tactical. It’s why we spoke about it at half-time, in no uncertain terms, that we had been rattled too much by that. We completely got back to where we were in the first part of the game.
"We were comfortable and I don’t remember them having any sustained pressure around our defensive third. We were the team that looked like we would try to win it, as the home team – rightly so. They looked like a team that were running the clock down at times. The stoppages from the officials didn’t help us. They looked happier with a point than us. Do we deserve it? I’m disappointed with only a point. But when you don’t create enough, despite having so much domination in the second half, you can’t complain too much."