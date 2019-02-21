Millwall charged over alleged racist chanting by supporters in FA Cup win over Everton

Millwall have been charged by the Football Association after a section of the club's fans allegedly chanted racist language during last month's FA Cup win over Everton.

The fourth-round tie at The Den on January 26, which was won by Millwall, was marred by incidents outside the ground, including one mass brawl which saw an Everton fan slashed across the face.

Inside the stadium, individuals could be heard using a racist term that is derogatory to the Pakistani community.

An FA statement said: "Millwall have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20. It is alleged the club failed to ensure their spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words, which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin, during the FA Cup tie against Everton on January 26 2019."

When the FA opened its investigation, Millwall made it clear that anyone identified and found guilty of racist abuse would be "banned from The Den for life."

The Lions have since beaten AFC Wimbledon in the fifth round of the cup to reach the quarter-finals and they will play Brighton at The Den next month.