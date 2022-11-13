Zian Flemming had scored twice to put the Lions into the lead early on in the first half before an own goal and a Ched Evans header saw PNE go in level at the break and in the ascendancy.

Despite PNE having chances to take the lead in the second half, it was Millwall who took the lead as Flemming completed his hat-trick, with Charlie Cresswell adding a fourth.

Rowett said: "It reflected what is a crazy Championship. Preston are a team that don't concede many goals, we're a team that don't score many or win many away from home and we end up scoring four and winning the game. I thought the game swung from end to end in terms of control and pressure.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett looks on from his technical area

"They started quite well, we grew into the game and scored two very good goals, two different goals. The top end of the Championship is dictated to with moments of brilliance, we haven't had many players that can do that but Zian has certainly come in and can be the difference in these games.

"We looked like we were pretty much in control, then there was a contentious goal in my opinion. I felt as though the player had just held George Long's arm to stop him jumping then they showed it on the big monitor and it was clear that he had.

"Up until the end of the first half, where they got their goal, we started to step off, look a bit nervous and they got control of the game. Getting in at half time I was a bit disappointed and I had a go at the players.

"I thought Ched Evans typified the first half, I thought he was outstanding. At times, he was unplayable. And it was down to sheer desire and sheer hunger to go and run, chase and fight. I said to our players 'that's going to win someone the game in the second half and we need to show that as well'.”

Preston North End's Ched Evans (right) celebrates with team-mate Brad Potts after scoring his side's equalising goal to make the score 2-2

The win meant that Millwall leapfrogged PNE in the table and into the play-off places. Rowett’s side are now sixth with North End level on point but three places further back in ninth.

The high scoring contest came after Millwall had not scored in their last three but their manager feels that patience is the key in the second tier.

He said: “You just have to be patient in the Championship, we don't score for three games and then we score four away from home, that's what the Championship is like.

"You just have to keep having that little bit of belief and keep working.

"On the flip side you have someone like Ryan who has won three games on the spin, would have been sat at half time thinking 'we're going to go and make this four' and then suddenly you've lost the game 4-2.