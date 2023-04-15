Millwall 2-0 Preston North End - Major play-off setback for PNE with defeat in the capital

Goals in each half from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming gave Millwall all three points, and opened up a three points gap between them and PNE in the Championship table.

The two sides were separated by two places at the start of the game, the Lions fifth in the table and North End seventh, but only on goal difference.

Ryan Lowe made one change for the game, bringing in Robbie Brady for Alvaro Fernandez at left wing back.

Preston North End's Josh Onomah and Millwall's George Saville battle for the ball

He did the same against QPR and Rotherham United recently, both games that North End won.

Liam Delap came back into the squad after having Covid, he replaced Jacob Slater.

Within the first two minutes of the match, PNE had the first chance. Josh Onomah's flick on landed for Troy Parrott in behind the defence with a bit of room but he couldn't keep his volley down.

The home side quickly got to grips with the game however and were the ones in control. Forward balls from PNE were just coming straight back and the Lions were enjoying more than their share of possession.

It proved to be the difference for Gary Rowett's side after 14 minutes, as pressure told. Zian Flemming sent an inswinging cross in from the left side on his right foot and it was met by the head of Millwall top scorer Bradshaw who nodded the ball into the far corner beyond the diving Freddie Woodman.

North End had their best chance of the half four minutes later, Onomah afforded room on the edge of the box to shoot low which forced a save from George Long. Tom Cannon was in on the follow up but his attempt was smothered.

After 26 minutes Cannon had another go at goal, though his shot from the left side of the box on his weaker side was dragged harmlessly beyond the far post.

Andrew Hughes was next to have a go for PNE, he was given plenty of room down the left wing and his initial cross was blocked back into his path, side-footing a shot at goal on his right foot after 32 minutes which Long saved with his feet.

Although the visitors may have made more in the way of chances or shots on goal, it was the home side generally controlling the running of the game on Grand National day, and they went into the break with a slender lead.

Preston had a big chance early in the second half, eight minutes in, Hughes' cross from the left was rolled perfectly into the path of an oncoming Daniel Johnson although the Jamaican couldn't seem to sort his feet out to strike.

The visitors were the ones in more control in the second half, dealing well with Millwall's attacks without actually carving anything major out for themselves.

Lowe rolled the dice after 67 minutes, making four subs but they were undone by a set piece not long after.

On 72 minutes the Lions were awarded a free kick, with early sub Scott Malone over to take it. His delivery was headed on by Jake Cooper into Flemming who had acres of space in the middle of the North End box to get over the bouncing ball and volley past Woodman.

Preston went in search of a way back in the game but it left them exposed at the back, with the Lions willing to break with numbers.

The visitors might have had a way back in with 10 minutes to go, but for an excellent goal line block from Cooper. Fernandez got the better of his marker before squaring it across the six yard box for fellow substitute Delap who shovelled an effort at goal which only met the body of the Millwall defender.

The chaos calmed down in the closing stages, Millwall instead content with sitting on their lead and forcing North End - who had struggled to find their shooting boots all day - to cut them open, which they couldn't do.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay (Diaby, 67'), Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (Ledson, 67'), Johnson, Onomah, Brady (Fernandez, 67'), Parrott (Delap, 67'), Cannon.

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Woodburn.

Millwall Starting XI: Long, McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace (Malone, 8'), Mitchell, Saville, Voglsammer (Watmore, 70'), Flemming (Shackleton, 84'), Burke (Esse, 70'), Bradshaw (Bennett, 84').