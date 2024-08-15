'Something to consider' - Interim Preston North End manager drops hint for Swansea City
Interim Preston North End manager Mike Marsh could switch to a back four against Swansea City this weekend.
The Lilywhites beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night, in the Carabao Cup at Deepdale. Marsh took charge of the game, one day after Ryan Lowe’s departure as manager was confirmed. The 55-year-old, alongside Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, now has a Championship fixture to plan for.
And, it’s a return to one of his former clubs. PNE director Peter Ridsdale has explained how the next North End boss will need to be flexible tactically - and Marsh wasted no time in deploying Preston in a back four. He liked what he saw in midweek, and that shape is therefore on his mind for Saturday.
“It will be a tough game, they are a good side,” said Marsh. “I know quite a bit about Swansea, having spent two years down there as a coach. It will be good to go back and see some old faces, but nothing will please me more than turning them over. We’ve got three days to prep; I’ve been here for two-and-a-half years, I know the players really well.
“So, not much is going to change. There will be slight tweaks here and there, but it’s not going to be a massive difference from where we’ve been previously - just a different voice. I have got lots of ideas about how you want to play in certain games. I am not rigid, sticking to one formation or shape. I will pick a team and tactics I think is right for the game.
“I spoke to the players and said we need to be more flexible. I thought we were brilliant, going from a 3-5-2 into a 4-2-3-1 in a heartbeat really (against Sunderland). I thought we were better in a four and it’s obviously something to consider. I don’t want to go too early and give the cards away for what we’ll go with against Swansea, but I think everyone could see it was an improvement from where we’ve been.”
There’s a new signing in the building, too, in Jeppe Okkels. The 25-year-old has signed from FC Utrecht and will offer North End a natural option on the wing. The Dane watched from the stands on Tuesday night, but could be in contention for the trip to the south coast of Wales.
Marsh added: “Ever since he went back to Basel, we’ve been looking for a replacement for Liam (Millar) haven’t we? We have been looking for a similar type of player. He is not a direct replacement, but he is a similar type. I think he will make us a bit stronger.”
