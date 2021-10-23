Midfielder Ben Whiteman prepared to run the risk of suspension

Another booking would trigger a one-match ban but that is not troubling the £1.6m signing from Doncaster.

Whiteman was cautioned four league games in a row against Huddersfield Town, Peterborough, Swansea and Bristol City.

He’s come through seven games since the last card and is a likely starter in today’s derby clash with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Ben Whiteman is one booking away from a suspension

Had the 25-year-old been booked in Wednesday night’s win over Coventry, it would have been the Blackpool game he’d have sat out.

Whiteman told the Lancashire Post: “It hasn’t bothered me, if I have to miss a game because of a booking that is something I will just accept as part of the game.

“It’s a team game and if I need to commit a foul to help the team in a situation, I’d do that and accept I might get a yellow card.

“You have to think in the here and now, not be worried about what might happen in the games ahead.

“If you start worrying about yellow cards, it could change your decision-making on the pitch.”

Ryan Ledson is the other PNE player on four yellow cards in the Championship.

The midfielder has another in the Carabao Cup but that one doesn’t count in the league.

Not until the 19th league games is played does the FA amnesty for five yellow cards kick-in.

For North End that is the away game at Middlesbrough on November 23.

After that, players have to be booked 10 times before they are suspended – it goes up to two matches for 10 yellows.

Whiteman was recalled to the starting XI in midweek after two games on the bench.

He partnered Alan Browne in midfield, with Ledson dropping to the bench.

It was Browne’s 300th game for PNE and Whiteman applauded the club captain reaching the milestone.

“What a magnificent achievement it was for Alan,” said Whiteman.

“I thought Alan was outstanding in the game, he showed his hunger and desire.

“Playing 300 games for this club must have been a proud moment for him and his family.

“Just before we went out for the game, the manager said a few words about it, what a great achievement it was to make so many appearances for one club.

“Frankie McAvoy said let’s make Alan proud with our performance and I thought we did that in the second half.

“Alan is only 26 so he could go on to make lots and lots more appearances here.”