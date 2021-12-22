Midfield ace Daniel Johnson says belief is back in the Preston North End squad

The midfielder starred in Lowe’s first game in charge, a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Deepdale.

Johnson scored the winner in that game but also set up the opening goal for Alan Browne.

It was a big opportunity for the Jamaican to show what he can do, having lost his place in the side in recent weeks when Frankie McAvoy was head coach.

Daniel Johnson celebrating his goal against Barnsley

He duly delivered, a key part in the win from the middle of a five-man midfield, a system which Lowe will always play.

The Liverpudlian adopts a similar formation to the one McAvoy did, with a player sitting deep of the midfield rather than in front of them, but the style and philosophy is what sets the two bosses apart.

Johnson felt it was important that Lowe made his mark on the Lilywhites and feels that the new boss is just trying to put more belief into his new squad.

Johnson said: “That’s what the manager wants, it’s the style of play that the manager wants – pass forward, run forward. We executed that.

“It was important that he made his mark on our team, he has not been here very long but he’s just trying to put that belief and confidence back in the players.

“He’s making sure we know that we are good footballers and we’ve just got to go out there and execute the plan.

“Everyone is different when a new manager comes in, some people have nerves, some players will be really calm about it. It just depends on the individual really.”

Despite being 15th in the Championship, PNE find themselves just seven points off the play-off places. There have been complications in the fixture schedule as games have been postponed due to Covid up and down the league – including North End’s trip to Millwall which should have taken place on December 18.

It will have given Lowe more time on the training pitch with his new side, however, although nothing compares to matches.

“Everyone knows how relentless the Championship is, one or two wins can shoot you right up the table,” Johnson said.

“Ultimately, I think we just have to take it game by game.

“The new manager is in now and I think it will take us a few games to really get going but the Barnsley win was a positive performance for us and we’re just looking forward to what comes.