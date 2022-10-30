Middlesbrough's defeat to Preston North End 'stung' boss Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough took the lead through Chuba Akpom after eight minutes but Emil Riis had PNE level 10 minutes before half time. It seemed like the game would end in a draw before Jordan Storey rose highest to head North End into a late lead and to the three points.

It was Carrick’s first game as a head coach, on a permanent basis, having been appointed by the side where it all started for him this week. Carrick started his football as a youngster at Boro before going on to most notably play for Manchester United in a decorated career.

The 41-year-old was hurt to lose the game so late but didn’t expect a fairytale as he started life in a top job.

Middlesbrough's head coach Michael Carrick.

He said: “Whatever the result there are always positives and negatives to take from the game. As the game went on I was happier. We went ahead but in some ways it changed the dynamics, something to hold onto mentally for the boys.

"They played well in the first half and caused some problems. In the second half I changed a couple of things and I was happy in the second half in the way we improved.

"I wasn't happy totally but I was happy with the way we improved. I was seeing the boys playing with a bit more belief and confidence, it was good to see. It's small steps.

"I fancied us to go on and win the game or at least score - certainly score with the way we were building.

"To lose the game like that stings a bit. It's one game, it was never going to be a fairytale from the start, I understand that, but you still can't settle for it.”

Ben Whiteman in particular was a cause for concern for Carrick during the first 45, the Boro boss unhappy with how much the North End midfielder was allowed to get on the ball.

Having to adapt to cover the availability of Whiteman had a ‘knock-on effect’ on Carrick’s side but he was pleased with how his side adapted.

He said: “I thought in the first half they caused us problems, to be fair. We had a few issues with a lot going through their deep midfielder, I thought we got to grips with that in the second half pretty well.

"Because of that, the other boys were covering a bit more space than we would have liked and then there was a knock-on effect. I felt we identified that and the boys dealt with it well in the second half. We spoke about it at half time, we flipped it and got in the pockets around that quite well.