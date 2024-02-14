Brad Potts misses out as Middlesbrough vs Preston North End lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for tonight's clash against Middlesbrough.
Brad Potts misses out through injury, after being forced off against Cardiff City last weekend. In comes Robbie Brady, for his first start since Swansea City away - prior to Christmas. Young pro Josh Seary is named on the Lilywhites' bench, as Kian Best, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans remain sidelined with knocks.
Boro centre-back Dael Fry misses out with a niggle. His replacement is Matt Clarke, as Luke Thomas, Jonny Howson and Riley McGree also come into the team. Lukas Engel, Lewis O'Brien and Dan Barlaser all drop to the bench. Alex Bangura, Isaiah Jones, Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan and Emmanuel Latte Lath are absent through injury.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar, Whiteman, Browne (c), Brady, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, McCann, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic.
Middlesbrough starting XI: Glover; Ayling, Clarke, van den Berg, Thomas, Hackney, Howson (c), Forss, McGree, Azaz, Greenwood. Middlesbrough subs: Dieng, Dijksteel, McNair, Engel, Barlaser, O'Brien, Silvera, Hoppe, Gilbert.