Starting lineups confirmed for Middlesbrough vs Preston North End with four changes
Team news is in for tonight's Championship clash at the Riverside
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for tonight's Championship clash at Middlesbrough.
One of those is enforced, with Robbie Brady suspended while Alan Browne, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans drop to the bench. Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane come into the team. Patrick Bauer and Ben Woodburn come into the match night squad, as Liam Millar misses out all together. Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis remain sidelined.
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick makes four changes too, with Lukas Engel, Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney absent from the hosts' squad. Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood drops to the bench, as Anfernee Dijksteel, Alex Bangura, Dan Barlaser and Morgan Rogers come in.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Whiteman, Best, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Ramsay, Whatmough, Bauer, Woodburn, Holmes, Browne, Evans, Stewart
Middlesbrough starting XI: Dieng; van den Berg, Dijksteel, McNair, Bangura, Howson, Barlaser, Jones, Crooks, Rogers, Latte Lath. Middlesbrough subs: Glover, Coulson, Clarke, Silvera, McCabe, Cartwright, Greenwood, Coburn, Gilbert