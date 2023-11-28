Middlesbrough vs Preston North End injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt
PNE face Michael Carrick's men on Tuesday night in the Championship
Preston North End head to Middlesbrough for midweek Championship football at the Riverside.
It's 12th versus sixth in Teesside, with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats last time out. PNE led Cardiff City 1-0 in the 95th minute, but conceded twice with nine minutes added on at Deepdale. Boro, meanwhile, were edged out 3-2 as Liam Manning picked up his first win as Bristol City manager.
With it a three game week, Ryan Lowe and Michael Carrick could both be tempted to freshen up their teams. North End welcomed Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough and Calvin Ramsay back from injury last time out. There are, though, several players who will remain unavailable. Here is an overview of the treatment table for this one.