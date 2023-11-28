Middlesbrough vs Preston North End injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Preston North End head to Middlesbrough for midweek Championship football at the Riverside.

It's 12th versus sixth in Teesside, with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats last time out. PNE led Cardiff City 1-0 in the 95th minute, but conceded twice with nine minutes added on at Deepdale. Boro, meanwhile, were edged out 3-2 as Liam Manning picked up his first win as Bristol City manager.

With it a three game week, Ryan Lowe and Michael Carrick could both be tempted to freshen up their teams. North End welcomed Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough and Calvin Ramsay back from injury last time out. There are, though, several players who will remain unavailable. Here is an overview of the treatment table for this one.

1 . Ali McCann - out The midfielder isn't expected back for this one, though not too far away. He has missed around six weeks with a calf injury, but Ryan Lowe expects to have him back either this weekend or next. Photo Sales

2 . Lukas Engel - out Michael Carrick has confirmed that the full back will miss Tuesday's game. The full-back was taken off in the second half of Saturday's defeat with an ankle injury. A start for summer signing Alex Bangura should be handed out, in his absence. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Greg Cunningham - out Cunningham went off injured at Hull City, in late October, with a hamstring strain. He's been absent ever since but, like McCann, is said to be closing in on a return in the next week or so. Photo Sales

4 . Darragh Lenihan - out The former Blackburn Rovers man is expected to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury - suffered earlier this month. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales