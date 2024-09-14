Middlesbrough v Preston North End injury news as 7 out and 2 doubts

The former Liverpool striker might not feature against Middlesbrough. (CameraSport - Dave Howarth) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The latest injury news from inside the Middlesbrough and Preston North End camps ahead of kick-off.

Preston North End are on their travels as they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in their first EFL Championship game after the international break.

The Lilywhites are hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Oxford United, whilst Boro will want to follow up their away win against Cardiff City.

Preston North End team news

Stefan Thordarson didn't take part in training on Thursday, but is still expected to play against Middlesbrough. The 25-year-old saw the doctor and Paul Heckingbottom said he was 'fine', but he was kept away from his teammates. Layton Stewart didn't feature for the reserves in their 4-3 defeat to Stoke City, as he just wasn't ready to return to action.

He had a couple of days out after picking up a knock, so his status for today is doubtful. Liam Lindsay is suspended after picking up a red card against Oxford United. He picked up two yellow cards, and will be out for one match.

Out: Liam Lindsay (suspended). Doubt: Stefan Thordarson (illness) and Stewart (knock).

Middlesbrough team news

Marcus Forss and Riley McGree have both returned to training, but only McGree will be considered. Forss hasn't played for Boro since suffering a hamstring injury in March, whereas McGree played the opening game against Swansea City, but hasn't played after that.

Speaking to TeessideLive, Michael Carrick said: “Marcus is back training but it's very early stages. He's only had one day and is not fully, fully back. He's in and around the group and it will take him a little bit of time to get up to speed but nevertheless it's great to have him back on the grass with us."

Jonny Howson suffered a muscle injury against Leeds United, whilst Rav van den Berg has been contending with a groin issue. Both won't play this weekend, but are not too far off from returning. Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan, and Dael Fry are long-term absentees for Middlesbrough.

Smith hasn't played since October 2023, and Fry has been sidelined since February. Lenihan played some minutes during pre-season, but is still a bit away from featuring. George McCormick twisted his ankle in the Carabao Cup and is ruled out. Lukas Engel didn't feature against Cardiff because of a minor issue, but should be involved at the weekend.

Out: Smith, Lenihan, Fry, Forss, van den Berg, and Howson.