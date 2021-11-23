Middlesbrough v Preston North End: Confirmed teams at the Riverside Stadium - two changes for PNE

Ben Whiteman returned to the midfield after serving a one-match suspension, with Josh Earl recalled in the left wing-back role.

Ryan Ledson and Greg Cunningham were the players to make way in the aftermath of last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City, both of them dropping to the bench.

It was the same starting XI which featured in the 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth three weeks ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman

There was a place among the substitutes for Ched Evans, the striker having been sidelined since the middle of August with a foot injury.

His inclusion gave the option of extra firepower, with numbers a bit thin on the ground going forward of late.

Middlesbrough: Daniels, McNair, Bamba, Peltier, Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Bola, Sporar, Watmore. Subs: Stojanovic, Dijksteel, Taylor, Hernandez, Ikpeazu, Silki, Coburn.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Johnson, Sinclair, Evans.

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northants)