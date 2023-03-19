News you can trust since 1886
Middlesbrough fans are all saying the same thing about Preston North End's travelling support after Gentry Day defeat

PNE may have been well beaten at Middlesbrough on Saturday – but the fans did their side proud on Gentry Day.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:28 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT

Going down 4-0 at the Riverside Stadium, the Bowler-hatted away end would have had every right to have been on the silent side come the end of 90 chastening minutes on the field.

But on a special day in the North End calendar, they kept on singing, and clearly left an impression on their hosts.

Below are just a selection of the comments from Middlesbrough fans in the aftermath of the game.

Leon Gentles (@leongentles):Preston fans by the way, credit to their club. Unbelievable support.”

Matthew Foster (@MattFoster10): “Preston 4-0 down and the fans are still bouncing about. Best support I’ve seen at Boro for a long time!.”

Catherine Sykes (@Smogmonster1): “Well Boro if we ever have an off day then we need to stay classy like these Preston fans, by far the best i've seen all season, still dancing and cheering their team on 4-0 down.”

PNE fans celebrating Gentry Day at Middlesbrough
Chris Newton (@chris_n_10): “Got to be said, while their side were left wanting, the Preston fans today were head and shoulders above any other set of fans to come to the Riverside in many a year.”

Ray O (@MrMaximus1972): “Big mention to the Preston fans today. Never stopped singing and backing their team, that's proper support that. Safe journey home and have a strong end to the season.”

Jonathan Hodgson (@jonatha97850715): “As a Boro fan, I was amazed by the fans of #pnefc yesterday. What an amazing set of fans. Total respect. Your team should be proud of each and everyone of you.”

The feeling was clearly mutual too.

Reece (@ReeceNuttall_): “Must be said the Boro fans were very accommodating and showed plenty of class applauding us in and out of the ground - glad they enjoyed the unique spectacle from us.”

