The striker joined PNE after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End striker Michael Smith is relishing being thrust on to centre stage after joining this summer.

The Lilywhites swooped in to sign the experienced front man after his sudden exit from Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Smith has started all three Championship games so far, providing a focal point and forging an impressive early relationship with fellow forward Milutin Osmajic. With some big shifts required from the former Rotherham United man, how is he feeling?

“Last week I was a bit (tired) towards the end but I just said to one of the staff there, it’s just building blocks, getting used to training every day again and getting used to a new group,” said Smith. “The last ten years I've managed to look after myself off the pitch and just know what works for me.

“I've got a routine that I stick to, just so I know what can get the best out of me and what works. It's been a brilliant start but it's what the manager demands from us. We expect standards from ourselves and that's driven through, obviously, Whitey being the captain, and a lot of the senior lads in the changing room. If we can keep delivering performances like (Ipswich) and last week, every game, then I think we'll be alright.”

‘Smudge’ was a popular figure at previous club Wednesday, for whom he scored 32 goals in 127 appearances. Amid the financial turmoil at Hillsborough, Smith left by mutual consent in mid-July. The 33-year-old found that departure difficult for Preston has proven to be the perfect next environment.

“Yes, it was tough,” said Smith. “I'm not going to sit and say it wasn't but as you said, it's a new chapter now and one I'm relishing as long as I can keep trying to churn out the performances like over the last couple of games.

“As I said, the way I try to look after myself and manage myself during the week, hopefully that can rub off on some of the younger lads. I've enjoyed playing with (Osmajic). He's a bit of a character, isn't he?

“It's nice to play alongside someone who's as intelligent as he is. He's a really, really good footballer and it works well because he's quick. He makes those kind of runs. If I can drop in, he makes the runs in behind.

“It seems to be going well so far. Those kind of relationships with strikers, the ones that you don't really have to work on, are normally the better relationships. I've only been here a short while but it seems to be blossoming and we’re on a good run.”

Smith’s immediate impact on the team has been clear to see. His presence in the final third offers a direct outlet, while his ability to bring others into the game has stood out. He’s come close to opening his account for Preston on a few occasions. There is confidence those will come, so it isn’t dominating his thinking.

“Selfishly, as a striker you want to score every game,” said Smith. “But as long as I'm contributing in some way and I'm coming off the pitch feeling like I have done that, then that goes hand-in-hand with winning games as well. As long as I'm helping the team in any which way I can to win games, then that's alright for now.”

