PNE beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday

Michael Carrick bemoaned Middlesbrough’s defending after their 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

The former Manchester United midfielder felt his side deserved something from Saturday’s encounter at Deepdale. But, Emil Riis landed the killer blow on 78 minutes after Mads Frokjaer had robbed Luke Ayling of possession in the Boro box.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side led at half time thanks to Stefan Thordarson’s solo effort - his first goal for PNE since signing in the summer. Delano Burgzorg equalised before the hour and the visitors had a sustained period of pressure in the North End half, but ultimately left empty handed.

"Today I thought it was there for us," he told BBC Radio Tees. "We started well, defended well and took control for large parts. There were a couple of moments where we shot ourselves in the foot. The boys are devastated, I'm disappointed. It is a horrible day to be sitting here with nothing.

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“We were really good for a lot of the game. When Delano scored, the emotion was great to be part of... we thought it was coming again and it went to other way. There is a hell of an opportunity in front of us, an awful lot to play for and big games coming up. We've got to learn.”

On PNE’s winner he added: “Their goalkeeper’s got the ball and we’ve just let him go through the middle of the pitch and obviously the ending is not nice to watch.

“It’s not a good watch at all. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot, from being in a position where all we could see was another goal coming our way.”

“It was a blow...”

After just 11 minutes the away side were forced into a change, with top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath forced off the pitch through injury.

"He felt his groin,” said Carrick. “How badly and to what extent I don't know as yet, we'll have to wait and see. It was a blow but I felt we dealt with it well and should have won the game."