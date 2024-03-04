They're traditionally a mecca for football fans on a match day.

And with items on sale ranging from key rings and fridge magnets to training gear and home and away shirts, there's everything a supporter wants under one roof in their club shop! Even those fans who are too young to even know they're a fan are catered for, with bady grows and bibs readily available for the next generation of super supporter. And let's not start on what you can buy for your beloved four-legged friend either!

Every team in the Championship has its own version, with each proving an important revenue stream for their resepctive club. But how good are they really? Are they meeting fans' demands? Are they making the most of the significant number of people attending grounds on a match-day? Are they providing value for money?