Memory match: Iain Hume’s double for Preston North End enough to see off Swansea

Running through the line-ups, one Swansea radio commentator scoffed at what he guessed would be North End’s strike force.

In one sentence he wrote-off Iain Hume as ‘not being the player he used to be’.

Within minutes of kick-off, the statement was beginning to look rather silly as Hume gave Preston the lead from the penalty spot.

Iain Hume scores PNE’s second – and winning – goal in April 2011 despite the attentions of Ashley Williams

And when the little striker waltzed his way past four Swansea defenders to tuck home a marvellous late winner, I couldn’t help but glance sideways to see how the man behind the microphone was fairing in removing his size 10s from his mouth.

Not withstanding the two goals which moved him into double figures for the season, Hume was outstanding. His work-rate was staggering, first as a lone attacker, and then when Eddie Johnson and later Nathan Ellington gave him company up front.

“Humey was brilliant for the whole game,” was the verdict of team mate Barry Nicholson. “He was the trigger for us up front and deserved his two goals.

“It was a massive win for us and I think we deserved it.”

This third consecutive victory brought to an end Preston’s long tenure at the foot of the Championship.

While Hume rightly took the plaudits for his two-goal performance, the contribution of others in clipping the wings of the promotion-chasing Swans shouldn’t be overlooked.

The defence kept the visitors’ strike force reasonably quiet, skipper-for-the-day Billy Jones doing a job on Swans’ dangerman Scott Sinclair – these days a PNE attacker!

Leading up to the contest, Deepdale boss Brown had warned fans that PNE might have to be patient for a sight of goal.

But with just 93 seconds on the clock, Darren Carter’s pass sent Jones racing into the box, Dorus De Vries bringing him crashing to the ground as he dived at the right-back’s feet.

Referee Dave Foster pointed straight to the spot, although let the keeper off the hook by showing him a yellow card instead of red.

It was the first penalty awarded during Brown’s stewardship, HUME stepping-up to dispatch it right into the side of the net beyond the reach of De Vries.

Johnson and Keith Treacy should really have put PNE three goals to the good by the quarter hour mark. And their misses proved costly in the 24th minute when Swansea levelled, Mark Gower’s free-kick from the right-wing travelling beyond the far post where Sinclair knocked it back into the middle.

Fabio Borini’s header was blocked on the line, the rebound falling to Ashley WILLIAMS who nodded the ball home from close range.

Both sides hit the woodwork through Carter and Gower, but as the game went on, you always felt North End had the slight edge.

The winner came in the 83rd minute, HUME picking up possession in a deep position and summoning up one last reserve of energy.

He surged goalwards, rode a couple of challenges, and after arriving in the box, slotted a low shot through the legs of De Vries as he came off his line.