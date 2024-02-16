Matthew Olosunde was at Preston North End until the summer of 2023. He has joined a new club - and could play in the Champions League. (Image: Getty Images)

Former Preston North End defender Matthew Olsunde has finally found a new club following his release in the summer.

The 25-year-old's contract at Deepdale was not renewed last summer and since May 2023 he has been without a team. Nine months on after training with Man United, he has signed with Welsh club The New Saints. He was most recently on trial at Swindon Town, but opted against the move and has decided to sign a one-year contract with TNS, and joins at a time where he could win a potential treble.

TNS are the runaway leaders of the Cymru Premier and hold a 17-point lead over nearest placed Connah's Quay. Olosunde could find himself winning the league title in the next two or three games should results go in their favour. If they win the Welsh league title then they would qualify for the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

TNS are also still in the Welsh Cup and Olsunde could make his debut against Briton Ferry Llansawel. They won the Nathaniel MG Cup (League Cup) against Swansea City in January and are also in the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy where they will face Airdrieonians F.C.

“I’m delighted to have signed for The New Saints FC," said Olsunde.

"It’s such an exciting time for the club and I’m really looking forward to helping us chase success during what could be a record-breaking season. The pull of European football and the opportunity to play at the highest level really excites me, the club has a winning mentality and I’m looking forward to contributing to that.

“It’s clear the quality of this squad is incredibly high and I can’t wait to get stuck into training. Craig and the rest of the boys have given me a really warm welcome and helped me settle in already, so now it’s time to focus on performing as best I can over the next few months and beyond.”

Olosunde made three appearances in total for North End after joining on a two-year deal in June 2021. He was limited to just three games after suffering Achilles tendon and groin injuries which ruled him out for the majority of his first campaign.

Before joining Preston, he was on the books of Manchester United after joining their academy set-up in 2016. He moved on to Rotherham United three years later and made 72 appearances in total for the millers. He is a one time United States international having made his debut in May 2018.

His new manager Craig Harrison was a one-time player at Preston North End. Harrison played six times for PNE back in 1999 having been on loan from Middlesbrough and later moved to Crystal Palace. The 46-year-old's playing career was cut short by injury and since 2008 he has been a manager.

“I’m really pleased with the opportunity to add to what is already a very strong squad," said Harrison about the signing of Olusunde. We try to keep pushing competition for places and Matthew will be a great addition to help us do that.