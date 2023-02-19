PNE were lucky to go in at the break level, with the home side dominating the opening exchanges and having multiple chances to take the lead, though they did not convert.

Ryan Lowe made changes at half-time and it brought some new life into his side, they had a good spell of their own at the start of the second 45 and should have broken the deadlock themselves.

Hull fought their way back into the game but could do nothing to find a way to hit the back of the net, the same with North End, and so it ended goalless.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott reacts after missing a good chance

There were three changes made for the game, two enforced and one not. Ben Whiteman began to serve his suspension after a red card in midweek and Ali McCann missed out through injury. Troy Parrott, fresh from scoring a vital equalising goal in his first start in five months, was made to wait amongst the subs.

On McCann, it will be some time before we see the Northern Irishman again. The North End boss confirmed after the game that he has suffered a torn thigh, meaning an eight to 10 week lay off, and with the way the fixtures fall and Lowe’s reluctance to risk further injury, it’s unlikely we will see the No.13 before the summer.

It’s a huge miss given how important he has been for Preston this season. Supporters have been crying out for the 23-year-old to get a chance as a key first team player since his arrival in 2021 and this season he has not let anyone down. Playing on with his injury and just feeling a bit stiff doesn’t seem to equate to missing two-and-a-half months but they’re the cards he and PNE have been dealt.

Parrott was unlucky not to start given his exploits in midweek and North End’s need for goals, but perhaps McCann’s news swayed Lowe to air on the side of caution, not that it lasted long.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby applauds the fans

PNE were outplayed in the first half, the home side were all over them and should have been ahead. But as we have seen on many an occasion with the Lilywhites, if you don’t put sides away they always have a chance and that’s what happened at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers might be grateful they weren’t punished further but they instead have a share of the spoils to show for being superior for more than half the game and poor finishing.

Parrott should have been the man to make them pay, a Parrott defeating the Tigers, but he somehow couldn’t find the target from 12 yards out. Tom Cannon did well down the right to find the Irishman who needed only to hit the target as Matt Ingram was rooted to the spot.

It’s the cutting edge that PNE lack.

North End did improve in the second half, thanks in part to the introduction of a certain winged namesake, as well as a tactical tweak. Lowe pushed PNE further forward, changed some angles to help them play out and also likely gave them a rocket.

It helped his side and made them almost look like they had a bit of attacking intent somewhere within them. Parrott, Cannon, Alan Browne, Alvaro Fernandez and Brad Potts are all willing to get forward and attack, but it seems like they all need someone else to take it upon themselves and bring the others with them.

Fernandez was again North End’s most entertaining going forward but there is only so much he can do before he is drowned out or sometimes given too much time to think. A quick one-two with a supporting cast and get him back up to speed and causing trouble again.

The grand total of PNE’s 95 minutes was zero shots on target, even after a 15 minute spell of attacking and a golden chance to score. It just isn’t good enough. The blow is softened because PNE picked up a point but too many times North End, and their fans, are going home having never even had an opportunity to win the game.

Of course, Parrott could have won it, but he didn’t even hit the target. As obvious as it sounds if North End can’t hit the target how can they win the game?

There are positives though, a clean sheet and another point. The clean sheet coming with what ended up being a bit of a makeshift defence. Andrew Hughes went off in the first half with a groin injury and Jordan Storey got hooked at the half, meaning Liam Lindsay and Bambo Diaby both came on. The two replacements did well on the whole, though Diaby could have been sent off for a two-footed challenge that somehow ended up with the Senegalese needing treatment on a head wound. It’s very Bambo Diaby.

But after the education that PNE got against Burnley, they have at least bounced back by getting two results. One against a top six side and another against a Tigers side that have been doing well on home soil.

It’s a much different post match to last year though, just 13 days apart. A 1-0 win at Hull with Cameron Archer finishing from a Ben Whiteman pass, three points on the road and optimism growing. Thoughts already turning to next season and what could be, what Lowe was building.

Now supporters are questioning whether or not to renew season cards, Lowe has been booed, taken to not acknowledging the fans in recent weeks and is under the microscope now more than ever when it comes to those in the terraces.

