Match Report: Preston North End reserves 3-0 Bolton Wanderers reserves - PNE professional in training ground clash

Joe Rodwell-Grant takes aim at Euxton. Credit: PNEFC.

Goals from Mikey O'Neill, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Adam O'Reilly saw PNE comfortably home in a game they largely dominated.

Matt Olosunde started the clash, the first competitive showing since his achilles injury shorlty after joining the club.

PNE started the game the better side, with Jamie Thomas firing a free kick into the wall and seeing it deflect over the bar seven minutes in.

Holland-Wilkinson also had an attempt at goal but his was manfully blocked by a desperate Bolton defender from close range three minutes later.

Paul Huntington was the next man to have a go, his header from a corner after 20 minutes going just wide, before the centre half went into the book.

Lewis Leigh beat him to it however, the midfielder cautioned after 21 minutes and Huntington following suit four minutes after.

Then North End broke the deadlock, Olosunde breaking down the right and crossing low across the six yard box for Mikey O'Neill to convert after 28 minutes.

Just three minutes later the Lilywhites doubled their lead, Jamie Thomas' corner headed towards goal by skipper Paul Huntington which Rodwell-Grant helped on its way, into the back of the net.

There was nearly a repeat of the goal after 38 minutes, Huntington once again winning the header and the young forward looking to turn home.

Rodwell-Grant again tried his luck just three minutes from the interval, his low drive saved to the 'keeper's right.

He was the first man to have a shot after the break, taking seven minutes to stong the palms of trialist Matuesz Hewelt in the Wanderers' goal.

The came the best chance of the game for the Trotters, a minute later, Mitchell Henry shooting from the edge of the box which Matt Hudson parried as far as Matthew Tweedley who couldn't direc tthe ball into the unmanned goal.

PNE continued to have the better of the contest however, O'Neill checking inside from the left to look for the far corner but Liam Edwards got just enough of himself in the way of it to concede a corner.

Olusunde was replaced just short of the hour mark as he was eased back in after time out with an achilles injury.

Holland-Wilkinson had the ball in the net after 59 minutes, but it would not count.

North End would add one more before the end, O'Reilly's shot five minutes from time - having made room for himself - deflecting over the goalkeeper to extend the home side's lead.

In the end, PNE were tested very little in a good showing from a side with a mix of youht and experience.

PNE Starting XI: Hudson, Olosunde (Nevin, 58'), Huntington, Blanchard (Mfuni, 84'), Coulton, O'Reilly, Leigh (Lewis, 82'), Holland-Wilkinson Cross-Adair, 73'), Thomas, O'Neill, Rodwell-Grant.

PNE subs not used: Pradic.

Bolton Wanderers Starting XI: Hewelt, Burgess, Conway, Sharples, Toure, Edwards, Olawumi, Tweedley, McEvoy, Pettifer, Henry.

Bolton Wanderers Subs: Alexander, Halford, Jones, Kamara, Frimpong.

Referee: Mr B Lamb.