Match Report: Preston North End 3-1 Swansea City - North End come from behind to make it three wins in a week

Joel Piroe gave the Swans the lead in the first half before Sepp van den Berg quickly equalises and Emil Riis put the Lilywhites ahead before the break. Ben Whiteman scored a second half free kick to seal the win.

Frankie McAvoy made just one change from the side that beat Peterborough United 1-0 last week, Riis coming in for Scott Sinclair having scored twice in midweek.

The Dane was straight into the action, looking to get onto a through ball from strike partner Sean Maguire after just six minutes he had strong claims for a penalty. He had gotten himself goal side of Joel Latibeaudiere before the Dutchman felled North End's top scorer - Thomas Bramall waved away the appeals.

Preston North End's players celebrate Emil Riis' goal.

Swansea's on loan defender saw his afternoon come to an early end shortly after, having to be replaced by Brandon Cooper due to injury.

The visitors began to grow into the game, Liam Cullen stinging the gloves of Daniel Iversen after 13 minutes before he's have a hand in their goal six minutes later.

The ball was played into Cullen on the edge of the box who clipped a first time pass round the corner for Joel Piroe to slot past Iversen, having run off the back of his man. A simple goal for the Swans.

North End were not for being behind, Van den Berg equalising just two minutes later. A cross from the left found its way to the Dutchman who shifted the ball onto his right foot and drove it low into the far corner for his second goal in as many games.

Van den Berg celebrates scoring his side's equaliser.

PNE were the side with the chances as the half wore on, Andrew Hughes turning and volleying half an hour in, wth Riis also seeing a shot saved from Steven Benda 10 minutes later.

Maguire saw a shot go just past the far post having worked his way inside from the left, checking back onto his elft foot and his shot bending away from the far post.

The Lilywhites were pushing to get ahead before the break, Maguire playing a ball over the top for Riis to get onto as North End counter effectively. The Dane had plenty of time but not the best of angles, trying to slide the ball under the keeper to no avail.

He would not be denied long however, Josh Earl's cross from the left collected by the 22-year-old who took a touch and slammed the ball past the Swans' stopper.

PNE were straight back at it in the second 45, Riis chasing a pass in behind and beating Swansea keeper Benda to the ball, he was brought down and the Dutchman only received a yellow card for the infringement.

Whiteman made it count though, bending the free kick into the bottom corner on the keeper's side to put the Lilywhites into the lead.

McAvoy's side were positive and attack-minded throughout, Riis getting another chance to double his tally on the day. Ryan Ledson delivering with the outside of his boot, Daniel Johnson nodding onto the Dane who blazed over the bar.

Referee Thomas Bramall was not the most popular man in PR1, with the North End fans letting him know, booking Ledson after 59 minutes and his skipper Johnson shortly after for dissent.

Whiteman followed his midfield partners into the book after a cheap foul 72 minutes in and five minutes from the end Scott Sinclair was booked for a similarly soft call five minutes from the end - his first foul.

North End continued to be positive in possession but failed to create any more clear cut chances.

Academy graduate Joe Rodwell-Grant came on in the closing seconds to earn himself a league debut.

PNE starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson (Rodwell-Grant,90+4), Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Maguire (Potts, 87'), Riis (Sinclair, 80').

PNE subs not used: Rudd, Rafferty, Cunningham, Harrop.

Swansea City starting XI: Benda, Laird, Latibeaudiere (Cooper, 11'), Bennett (Naughton, 61'), Manning, Bidwell, Grimes, Fulton (Lowe, 61'), Paterson, Piroe, Cullen.

Swansea City subs not used: Hamer, Williams, Dhanda, Whittaker.

Attendance: 10,180 (539)