Match Report - Preston North End 1-1 Burnley - Spoils shared as football resumes

Both sides scored from corners, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis scoring for the Clarets and fellow centre back Jordan Storey netting for PNE just minutes later.

Ryan Lowe made one change to his side, dropping captain Alan Browne in favour of Daniel Johnson, who took the armband. Greg Cunningham also kept his place in the side, despite Andrew Hughes being fit, with the Welshman having to settle for a place on the bench.

Lowe watched on from the top of the Invincibles stand after receiving a two-match touchline ban just three hours before the game for his red card after the game against Birmingham City.

Jordan Storey celebrates scoring his side's goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was always going to be a momentous occasion at Deepdale as two founding members of the Football League came together, their first games since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A minute's silence was observed impeccably and Russell Watson sang God Save The King for the first time at Deepdale.

The game started quickly, emotionally charged, with Ali McCann finding himself in the book after just four minutes, his slide tackle on Vitinho arriving a tad late for Peter Bankes' liking.

The away side were controlling the ball in the early goings but found the opener from a set piece. Harwood-Bellis heading home from PNE academy graduate Josh Brownhill's corner from the right after 10 minutes.

Their lead lasted just three minutes however as North End netted from a set piece of their own. Robbie Brady's corner wasn't dealt with by the Burnley defence and a slip from Arijanet Muric in the visitor's goal allowed Storey to get up and head at goal. There was a desperate attempt on the line to clear the ball away but Hawkeye was fully functioning to allow the goal.

Deepdale erupted and their side responded, they rallied and kept the foot on the gas as the Clarets had to deal with plenty of pressure. Brady and Johnson linked up well down the left, though PNE could not make an opening to match their resurgence.

Jack Cork and Manuel Benson tried their luck for Vincent Kompany's side but neither could get it right on 24 and 26 minutes respectively..

There was a late flurry of chances for the Clarets, first Jay Rodriguez got down the right side of PNE's defence and his square ball was met by Nathan Tella who saw his shot saved by Woodman seven minutes from the break.

A minute later Benson's inswinging cross from the right was headed on by Connor Roberts but the right back's header was just beyond the far post.

Two minutes into the second half Burnley were again taking aim at the North End goal, Benson checking inside to drive a low effort from range that went just past the post.

The game slowed down after the early effort, the Clarets still controlling the possession but unable to make that advantage count.

Around the hour mark North End showed some positivity on the counter which got the 20,212 that were in attendance going but it peetered out to nothing.

Lowe made three changes to his side, with Alvaro Fernandez, Andrew Hughes and Alan Browne all coming on but not much changed.

North End came forward after 74 minutes as Ryan Ledson, who came on at half time, slotted a ball through the Burnley defence for Fernandez to get onto. His low cross was deflected and avoided Johnson in the area.

Browne had a go nine minutes from time, he got onto a knock down from a long kick forward and struck on the volley though it was comfortable in the end for Muric.

The skipper again hit the target, this time three minutes from time, but his header was saved.

There was still time for one more chance for the Lilywhites on 89 minutes, to go with some solid defensive work at the other end, as Brad Potts' switch of play found Fernandez who cut inside and drove the ball low at goal but for a Burnley body to get in the way.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham (Hughes, 64'), Potts, Whiteman, Johnson (Evans, 80'), McCann (Ledson, 45'), Brady (Fernandez, 64'), Riis, Parrott (Browne, 71').PNE subs not used: Cornell, Maguire.Burnley Starting XI: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor (Beyer, 62'), Vitinho, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Tella (Zaroury, 73'), Rodriguez, Benson (Maatsen, 84').Burnley subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Bastien, Dervisolu.