Match report: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Preston North End - PNE still in search of first points of the season

An own goal from Sepp van den Berg was enough to separate the two sides on the night, with the home side, and winners, failing to register a shot on target.

Frankie McAvoy made four changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Reading on Saturday, bringing in Josh Earl, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ched Evans. Greg Cunningham, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis and Scott Sinclair all had to settle for places on the bench.

Potts almost made the headlines just minutes into the game, his shot inside the six yard blocked as he looked to direct it towards goal.

Ched Evans during PNE's 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield.

Eight minutes in, Daniel Johnson made an excellent chance for himself, closing down Levi Colwill around 30 yards out to steal possession. The Jamaican took the ball towards the edge of the box and looked to find the far corner but saw his effort deflected past the far post.

Ched Evans had hist first chance of the game 16 minutes in, a free kick from the left kept alive at the far post by Potts whose cross found the Welshman with room but he sliced his volley over the bar, where he should have really hit the target.

The Terriers had their first chance of the game 20 minutes in, Colwill heading wide from a corner at the far post, though the hosts would rarely be threat in the opening 45.

Earl was a bright spark throughout the first half for PNE, constantly getting forward and his crossing was excellent. After two inviting croses had no takers earlier, his third would nearly create a goal. Evans the man to receive his low ball in, taking it a little wider to shoot towards the far post. The strike was deflected slightly before Naby Sarr was in the right place to clear it off the line as it headed towards the net - just past the half hour mark.

Town threatened one more time, Josh Koroma's strike from range defelcting off Andrew Hughes and wide off Daniel Iversen's post as the Dane scrambled across to make sure.

Just before the break Liam Lindsay, who appeared to pick up a knock, was booked for a tackle on Scott High on the edge of the PNE half.

The second half started with little happening, bookings being the main event as Frazier Campbell was booked for dissent after 56 minutes. Whiteman and Naby Sarr both went into the referee's book in quick succession 10 minutes later.

The deadlock was broken after 74 minutes, the homes side allowed too much time in PNE's half for Koroma to slip a ball in towards substitute Duane Holmes who was bearing down on goal before a desperate Sepp van den Berg prodded the ball past his own 'keeper.

It brought the home team into life and the Terriers took the game by the scruff of the neck, six minutes later Sorba Thomas got down PNE's right side and brought the ball inside bending an effort off the inside of the far upright.

They were at it again seven minutes from the end, Koroma getting room down the Terriers' right but he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Frankie McAvoy went more attacking in the final few minutes, Sean Maguire taking Josh Earl's place with Scott Sinclair going into wing back but aside from a nervy goalkeeping claim, the Lilywhites could not carve an opening.

PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, DJ, Earl (Maguire, 88'), Evans (Sinclair, 82'), Potts (Riis, 75').

PNE subs not used: Rudd, Bauer, Cunningham, Ledson.

Huddersfield Starting XI: Nicholls, Turton, Lees (Vallejo, 76'), Sarr, Colwill, High, O'Brien (Holmes, 70'), Hogg, Thomas, Ward (Campbell, 45'), Koroma.

Huddersfield subs not used: Schofield, Rhodes, Sinani, Aarons.

Referee: James Linington