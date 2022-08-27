Match Report: Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End - PNE's incredible streak continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contrary to recent weeks, North End were not the side in the ascendancy in South Wales and could be pleased that they were able to take something from their trip to the capital.

Both sides did hit the post, Ryan Wintle for the home side and Cedric Kipre nearly turning the ball into his own net, but it finished scoreless.

Ryan Lowe made just one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Watford last time out in the Championship, Andrew Hughes, who was injured against the Hornets, dropping out in place of Greg Cunningham.

Preston North End's Alan Browne during the game against Cardiff.

Otherwise it was more of the same as the message from the PNE boss, as his side went in search of an elusive goal, in a 3-4-2-1 system.

The home side had the first chance in what was a quiet first half after seven minutes, Wintle collecting the ball headed clear from a free kick steering a volley just wide of the post.

The best chance of the half for North End came 20 minutes in, Alan Browne having space on the edge of the box but the North End skipper opted to dribble rather than pull the trigger and was swarmed.

Max Watters bundled through two challenges a minute later and he opted to try his luck from range, though he could not keep it down.

Lowe then made the unusual call of making an early change, though with PNE being off the pace it was an understandable decision. Daniel Johnson made way for Emil Riis 10 minutes before half time.

Wintle again had an effort from outside the box, after 39 minutes, which proved to be the last chance of the first 45. Though Freddie Woodman was yet to be seriously tested, the home side were very much on top of the opening exchanges.

After a couple of early penalty shouts for Cardiff, PNE had the first shot of the second half. Riis lef the counter for North End but pulled his shot wide three minutes in.

The Welsh side soon got a grip of the game again though, Wintle capping off a fine passing move to bend the ball on his left foot for the corner but it struck the inside of the post and despite going back across the face of goal, landed clear after 52 minutes.

Wintle was again trying his luck on 55 minutes but his shot was blocked inside the area by the body of Brad Potts.

Potts was on hand after 66 minutes to make a must-win tackle as the Bluebirds looked to counter a Preston corner.

Cardiff looked to profit from their own corner as it was taken short to Rubin Colwill who struck it beautifully looking for the far top corner but it landed on the roof of the net with 12 minutes to go.

PNE lacked quality throughout the piece, unable to really get any passages of play going until the final five minutes and that is when their best chance came from some Welsh hospitality. Potts' cross from the right was met by Kipre whose header bounced off the post and then Ryan Allsop in goal before squirming clear. Riis collected the loose ball but his low shot was saved.

The home side had one more chance before the end, Niels Nkounkou seeing a deflected effort saved by Woodman.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson (McCann, 63'), Brady, Browne (

Woodburn , 63') , Johnson (Riis, 35'), Parrott (Evans , 78').

PNE subs not used: Cornell, Bauer, Slater.

Cardiff City Starting XI: Allsop, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, O’Dowda (Nkounkou, 45'), Wintle, Ralls (Rinomhota, 69') Sawyers (Whyte, 90+2'), Philogene (Harris, 69'), Colwill (Ojo, 88'), Watter.

Cardiff City subs not used: Alnwick, Simpson.