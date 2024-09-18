'Unfortunately' - Marco Silva's take after Fulham knocked out of Carabao Cup by Preston North End
Fulham boss Marco Silva wished Preston North End and Paul Heckingbottom all the best, after Tuesday’s crazy Carabao Cup tie.
A 35th-minute Ryan Ledson strike and 62nd-minute Reiss Nelson goal took the third round tie to penalties, at Deepdale. The shootout was anything but simple, with a record 34 penalties taken as North End triumphed 16-15 - Ledson slotting home the winning spot kick, after Timothy Castagne fired over.
On the result, Silva said: “I think, when there are games to go penalties, it’s about confidence. But, the game got tight. I thought we did enough in 90 minutes to win the game. We had the game under control and I think we created enough chances to score. Very good reaction in the second half, with a good goal from us.
“Chances again, lots of crosses and moments where we should’ve scored. They scored more (penalties) than us, now they’re playing in the next round. We had the desire and ambition to be there through the game. Unfortunately for us, we weren’t clinical and we didn’t score.”
This wasn’t the first time the two managers have met. Silva has crossed paths with Heckingbottom in the Premier League and Championship before, during his reign at Sheffield United. The Portuguese was diplomatic when asked about the hosts and their new boss.
Silva said: “I wish him all the best, of course, he has already proved his quality. He will do his best to help (Preston North End) grow.”
