Mansfield Town v Preston North End team news: Seven changes for PNE for Carabao Cup clash
Frankie McAvoy made seven changes to the Preston North End side for the Carabao Cup first-round tie with Mansfield Town at Field Mill.
Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire came into the starting XI.
Johnson, Iversen, Potts and van den Berg had come on as substitutes in last Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Hull City.
Front two Sinclair and Maguire were back involved after being in isolation for the Championship opener.
This was centre-half Bauer's first competitive game since surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon last December.
Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman and Grg Cunningham were the four players to keep their starting positions from Saturday.
Mansfield: Bishop, Gordon, Rawson, McLaughlin, Burke, Maris, O Clarke, Stirk, Lapslie, Bowery, Oates. Subs: Shelvey, Johnson, Hawkins, Perch, Sinclair, J CLarke, Law.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Johnson, Potts, Cunningham, Sinclair, Maguire. Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, Harrop, Thomas, Riis, Rodwell-Grant.
Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)
