Mansfield Town v Preston North End team news: Seven changes for PNE for Carabao Cup clash

Daniel Iversen, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire came into the starting XI.

Johnson, Iversen, Potts and van den Berg had come on as substitutes in last Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Hull City.

Front two Sinclair and Maguire were back involved after being in isolation for the Championship opener.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Johnson in action for Preston North End against Hull City at Deepdale

This was centre-half Bauer's first competitive game since surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon last December.

Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman and Grg Cunningham were the four players to keep their starting positions from Saturday.

Mansfield: Bishop, Gordon, Rawson, McLaughlin, Burke, Maris, O Clarke, Stirk, Lapslie, Bowery, Oates. Subs: Shelvey, Johnson, Hawkins, Perch, Sinclair, J CLarke, Law.

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Johnson, Potts, Cunningham, Sinclair, Maguire. Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, Harrop, Thomas, Riis, Rodwell-Grant.

Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)