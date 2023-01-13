There have been growing reports this week that the United starlet will be allowed to go out on loan, with some linking him with a move to Deedpale.

Iqbal has for Man United’s U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy over the last two seasons and is an Iraq international.

If he was to join PNE, it would not be his first experience of Euxton as Lowe had him and one of his teammates at North End briefly in the summer and was impressed.

Zidane Iqbal in action for Manchester United

Lowe explained: “He was training with us last season for a week, he and another lad came in. We had a good relationship with Chris McCready and Justin Cochrane, who was in with their U21s and is now at Brentford. They were doing something a little bit different, they're trying to send their players to football clubs for a work experience type thing. They joined us last year for a week and they were excellent, the pair of them.

"But there is no interest in us taking Zidane on loan, unless I'm told different from Man United and they say he wants to come, then it might be a different conversation. I haven't been told that.

"They have some good players. Man United are here speaking to Alvaro Fernandez, they know how we work and what we do. I'm sure the lads on loan, their peers will be here to make sure that everything is right and I'm sure that it is. If we can build relationships like that and players want to come and play for us, then we'll definitely have a look at it.”

Lowe has been on the lookout for Lowe signings, brining in Tom Cannon and Liam Delap from Everton and Manchester City respectively this week.

Iqbal however has not been one that he is looking at and his availablity seems to be news to Lowe.

He said: “He's definitely not been on our radar in terms of us not needing that position but you never know, do you? He's a quality player.

"Maybe the Championship is a bit too soon for him, maybe it's the Championship next season but I just don't know. As far as I'm concerned, I didn't know he was talked about with us and I didn't know he was available on loan.