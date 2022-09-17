Manchester United youngster gets first league start as Preston North End team confirmed for Sheffield United clash

PNE manager Ryan Lowe has opted for three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley in midweek, bringing in Fernandez, Andrew Hughes and Alan Browne.

Browne comes in to take the armband, replacing the captain from midweek Daniel Johnson. Manchester United loanee Fernandez comes into the side at left wing back in favour of Robbie Brady with Hughes taking the place of Greg Cunningham.

Hughes returns to the back three for his first start since he picked up a shoulder injury against Watford and was replaced by Cunningham, rejoining Liam Lindsay and Jordan Storey who both keep their places. Freddie Woodman continues in goal.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez.

Brad Potts keeps his place at right wing back, with Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann likewise in the middle of midfield, joined this time by Alan Browne.

Spaniard Fernandez will be on the left flank with Troy Parrott and Emil Riis leading the line. All three players dropped for the visit of the Blades instead take places on the bench.

The visitors have made just one change, Rhian Brewster comes into their side in place of Tommy Doyle as Paul Heckingbottom makes an attacking alteration. Captain Billy Sharp is also restored to the squad having missed out through injury of late.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Fernandez, Riis, Parrott.

PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Brady, Ledson, Johnson, Maguire, Evans.

Sheffield United Starting XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Ndiaye, Brewster, McBurnie.