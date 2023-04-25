Fernandez has been a standout performer for PNE this year and could well be taking the young player of the year award back to Old Trafford this summer when his loan at Deepdale ends.

With plenty of admirers in PR1, a return for the 20-year-old would certainly be welcome for those around these parts but he admits it’s not a decision that is down to him, or current boss Ryan Lowe is he was to pursue another temporary switch.

On his future, Fernandez said: "I don't know yet, it depends on Man United. I have a contract there so I have to go back in preseason and after pre-season we will see what happens there. Erik ten Hag has to choose. If I have a space there, it's what I want for my football. If not, we will see what happens.

Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez in action

"I might have to go on loan again, so I don't know. I have spoken with Ryan from the beginning, he has been very good with me. You can see that he's close with the players but it doesn't depend on him. I know he might want me for the next season but it doesn't depend on him or me.”

The time spent at PNE this season is Fernandez’s first away from his parent club, where he won the player of the season award for their U21s side last campaign.

It was an opportunity to make a step up, he felt, and he admits it’s been a perfect loan for him, except for just one thing...

He said: "I didn't know what to expect, I knew it would be a hard season for me, my first one in professional football at Championship level but I always believe in myself. I just wanted to see what happens and I think it has been perfect. It was a bit harder at the start because I had to change my play and my position as well but it was okay. I wanted to try and get the next step in my football. I need a goal!

"It's been a good season for me, I've got experience which is what I wanted at the beginning. 40 games in total, we have two left and hopefully a few more. It's perfect for me. I've had a lot of good teammates, good people.