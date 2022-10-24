It means a return to football for the 41-year-old who has been out of the game since November last year following a three game stint as caretaker manager of Man United. He had previously spent time on Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff as a first team coach prior to the Portuguese’s departure.

He won two and drew one of his three games at Old Trafford, including a draw with Chelsea and an away win in the Champions League against Villarreal.

Carrick had been on the coaching staff at United for a few seasons before departing as Ralf Ragnick took over.

New Boro boss Michael Carrick during his time as a coach at Manchester United.

The former midfielder, and serial winner as a player, returns to the North East and to Boro, where he started his footballing journey as a nine-year-old.

Carrick initially turned down the chance to take charge at the Riverside but after a second round of talks, Boro chairman Steve Gibson convinced him to take the reins.

Carrick told the Boro website: “I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

"I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

The new boss will be assisted by an old boss in the North East, as former Middlesbrough captain and then later head coach Johnathan Woodgate will form part of Carrick’s coaching staff.

