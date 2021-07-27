Manchester City v Preston North End: Team news from the Academy Stadium

The game is at City's Academy Stadium which is across the road from the Etihad Stadium.

Ched Evans returned to the PNE side after missing last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley with a foot injury.

Evans, who started his career with City, was partnered up front by Tom Barkhuizen.

Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen

Connor Ripley was named in the starting XI for only the second time in pre-season, taking over from Declan Rudd who played 90 minutes against Accrington.

North End head coach Frankie McAvoy chose what looks to be his first-choice back three of Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.

Sepp van den Berg was at right wing-back, with Josh Earl on the left.

Bamber Bridge midfielder Jamie Thomas, who is training with PNE this week, is among the substitutes.

City are still awaiting a number of their players to return to training after playing at the Euros and Copa America.

Their side still included Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernaninho, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo,

City: Steffan, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Pozo, Rogers, Palmer, Knight. Subs: Sandler, Roberts, Couto, Moreno, Egan-Riley, Charles, Smith, Bolton, Gomes, Slicker, McAtee, Hamilton, Burns.

PNE: Ripley, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Potts, Earl, Barkhuizen, Evans. Subs: Bauer, Bayliss, Browne, Harrop, Riis, Maguire, Leigh, Sinclair, Walker, Thomas, Cunningham, Hudson.

Referee: Peter Wright