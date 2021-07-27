Manchester City v Preston North End: Is there a live stream? How can I follow the game?

The Lilywhites face Pep Guardiola's side on the back of a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley last Saturday in which they looked lukewarm to say the least.

So PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy will be looking for an improvement against City who will be without their players involved in the Euros and Copa America.

McAvoy recognises that his team face a different task than they have in their earlier friendlies, in that City are likely to dominate the ball and a lot of North End's play will be about being structured behind the ball.

Preston North End players celebrate scoring at Accrington Stanley

It could be that some of the team are pushed towards playing 90 minutes, in the pre-season friendlies so far there have been a mass of substitutions made around the hour mark.

Where is the game being played?

PNE will face City at the Academy Stadium which is on the same site as at the Etihad Stadium. Work on the pitch at the Etihad means City are not using it until the season starts.

The friendly is taking place behind closed doors after recent Covid-19 cases in City's academy set up. With the isolation period having just ended, City wanted to limit the amount of people on site.

It is an earlier start than normal, kick-off is 7pm.

Is Manchester City v PNE available to watch?

The game is being streamed live on both clubs' websites.

PNE fans can buy a monthly iFollow pass for £4.49 which also includes the friendlies against Wigan Athletic on Friday night and Manchester United on Saturday afternoon. The pass also included North End's 1-0 win at Celtic earlier in the month.

It will be six-camera coverage for the City game, the build-up starting at 6.45pm.

Coverage of the game.

The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon will be in place at the ground for the build-up, updates and to bring you the post-match reaction. Tom Sandells will live blog the game on lep.co.uk