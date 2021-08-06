All the transfer talk and gossip from the Championship

Manchester City striker linked with Preston North End is now attracting interest from Bournemouth

The EFL season kicks-off this weekend with clubs allowed to open their grounds to supporters again after the long shutout.

By Dave Seddon
Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 10:37 am

As the 2021/22 campaign starts, the transfer market continues to run and the window only closes on August 31.

North End face Hull City at Deepdale in their Championship opener on Saturday, the club having made six summer signings.

The latest of those was made on Thursday night with trialist Jamie Thomas signing a one-year contract with a further 12 month option.

Thomas joins Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde and Daniel Iversen in the Deepdale arrivals lounge.

1. Former Bristol City man set to be a Swan

Jamie Paterson, released by Bristol City, is set to join Swansea City as a free agent. (Football Insider)

2. Eagles to swoop for Blackburn striker

Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong. (Sky Bet)

3. Huddersfield reject bid

Huddersfield have turned down a bid from Leeds for midfield Lewis O'Brien. (Football Insider)

4. Sky Blues close in on Chelsea defender

Coventry hope to land Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan. He's had a variety of loan spells in his career. (Coventry Telegraph)

