Manchester City striker linked with Preston North End is now attracting interest from Bournemouth

As the 2021/22 campaign starts, the transfer market continues to run and the window only closes on August 31.

North End face Hull City at Deepdale in their Championship opener on Saturday, the club having made six summer signings.

The latest of those was made on Thursday night with trialist Jamie Thomas signing a one-year contract with a further 12 month option.

Thomas joins Sepp van den Berg, Liam Lindsay, Izzy Brown, Matthew Olosunde and Daniel Iversen in the Deepdale arrivals lounge.

