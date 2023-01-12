The 19-year-old, who follows in the footsteps of Everton’s Tom Cannon, spent the first half of the 2022/23 campaign with fellow Championship side Stoke City, scoring three goals, will spend the remainder of the season with the Lilywhites after being recalled by his parent club.

Delap, an England U20 international, arrives at Deepdale with experience of training regularly with Pep Guardiola’s defending Premier League champions, while making a couple of appearances from the bench in the top flight and featuring in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after signing, the teenager said: “I’m buzzing. It’s such a great club and I’m really excited to meet the boys and play in front of the fans.

Photo Ian Robinson Preston North End Football Club Liam Delap

“I’ve spoken to the manager [Ryan Lowe] and I’m really happy with what he’s got to say and the style of football he plays, so I can’t wait to get playing under him.

“As a striker at the end of the day, the manager wants goals so that’s what he’s said to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I trust myself in front of goal. I trust myself to get in the right positions so if I get the opportunity then hopefully I can bring that.”

Delap joined parent club City from Derby County in July 2019 and his first professional contract followed a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He soon worked his way into first team contention, scoring on his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against AFC Bournemouth, while in the same season being named the Premier League 2 Player of the Year after scoring 24 goals in 20 appearances.

Delap, who has been handed the number 7 shirt, could make his North End debut on Saturday when Norwich City come to Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Ryan Lowe added: “Liam was one we targeted in the summer because of the work he’d done with City’s U23s and he had some input in the first team with a couple of goals, too.

“With him being called back now we felt it was important to make our move, and I’m really pleased we’ve got it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a good lad, a good footballer and a goal-scorer. He just needs an opportunity to score goals and hopefully we can give him that.