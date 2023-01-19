Manchester City prospect Liam Delap drawn in by project at Preston North End after Stoke City exit

The 19-year-old had spent the first part of the season on loan at Stoke City under former North End manager Alex Neil.

It was decided that Delap was to move on from the Potteries to continue his development elsewhere and the Premier League champions opted to send one of their biggest talents outside of the first team squad to the Lilywhites.

PNE’s no.7 has just about had a week at his new club and is starting to settle in, he said: “It's been really good, it's always nice to meet all the lads and the staff. I've settled in well, everyone has been good to me and I can't wait to get settled in.

Preston North End's Liam Delap

"It was a very quick move, it was almost over in a few days, it all moved forward very quickly. I've had a really good time at Stoke and learned a lot and gained a lot of experience but this challenge excited me, that's why I chose to come here.

"Before Stoke I'd not had much first team experience so to have six months of first team experience it's very good for a young player and it can be very good when it comes to picking up learning points.

"I was attracted by the manager and the group of lads. I spoke to the manager and I was very happy with what his plan was and how he saw how things would play out. Also the challenge of being at this club, that's what excited me.”

Delap has had to make some quick adjustments as he’s been getting used to men’s football, his two loans this season his first away from the Etihad.

He has been involved with the first team at City, playing in the Champions League and scoring for City in the EFL Cup two season ago.

“When you're that young and you play academy football, coming into men's football this season properly it opens your eyes and the difference between boy's and men's football is incredibly big,” he said.

"I just have to get as much experience as I can to better my game.

"The biggest difference is the physicality but just everything, the pace of the game, the technical ability. There's more fight, desire and passion to get the three points because it means a lot more.”

PNE fans have just a brief glimpse of their new signing so far, an hour of football on as a sub as their side were sinking without a trace against Norwich City last week, that ended 4-0 to the Canaries.

Delap scored three times for the Potters before his January switch and despite not finding the net as regularly as he would have liked, he still backs himself as a goalscorer.

