Ryan Ledson, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap all come into the side, with Ben Whiteman unavailable through suspension, Ali McCann not named amongst the squad and Troy Parrott dropped to the bench.

Whiteman was sent off last time out against Luton Town, with Parrott scoring a late equaliser from the spot despite the man disadvantage. His reward is a place amongst the subs this time, with Ryan Lowe most likely managing his minutes as he comes back from a long-term injury.

There are opportunities instead for Ledson, who last started in a 3-0 away defeat to Burnley, who slots into Whiteman’s deeper role in midfield, and Delap who goes in search of his first North End goal, alongside strike partner Tom Cannon.

Preston North End's Liam Delap battles with Luton Town's Gabriel Osho

Freddie Woodman keeps his place in goal, with Jordan Storey, Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes making up the backline. Brad Potts and Alvaro Fernandez start as the wing backs, with Ledson, Alan Browne and Woodburn starting in the middle of midfield.

Cannon and Delap start up top together, with no goals so far for the on loan duo.

PNE won 1-0 in this fixture last season and should they repeat the feat this campaign it would be the first time in their history that they’ve won back to back games at Hull.

Bambo Diaby returns to the PNE squad and so too does Josh Onomah, who both missed out at home to Luton.

The home side make four changes from their 3-1 defeat to Norwich City last time out.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Cunningham, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Woodburn, Fernandez, Cannon, Delap.

PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Diaby, Brady, Johnson, Onomah, Parrott.

Hull City Starting XI: Ingram, Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Longman, Estupinan, Pelkas.